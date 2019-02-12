Companies / Retail & Consumer

German conglomerate JAB details plan to boost its stake in Coty to 60%

JAB, the private holding company of Germany's Reimann family, offers to buy out some of the cosmetics maker’s minority shareholders

12 February 2019 - 19:13 Agency Staff
CoverGirl cosmetics owned by Coty on display in a shop in Encinitas, California, the US. Picture: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE
Bengaluru  — German conglomerate JAB Holding   laid out plans on Tuesday to increase its stake in Coty to 60%, offering to buy out some of the cosmetics maker's minority shareholders after a 50% slump in its market value in the past year.

JAB, already Coty's largest shareholder with a 40% stake, said it would launch a partial tender offer to buy up to 150 million shares for $11.65 each in cash, just months after Coty appointed a CEO and chair who were associated with JAB.

The offer represents a premium of 20.6%, based on the stock's closing price on Monday, pulling shares about 18% higher to $11.40 in trading before the opening bell.

Taking a majority stake would give JAB a firmer grip on a company that has been grappling with supply chain issues ranging from hurricanes and trucker strikes, as well as problems integrating brands it bought from Procter & Gamble three years ago.

"We understand that not all investors may share our long-term approach and we expect that shareholders will value the opportunity to obtain a significant premium for their shares," JAB said in the letter.

A source familiar with JAB's strategy said the proposed deal structure, which leaves Coty as a publicly listed company, would also allow Coty to continue to use its stock as currency to pay for any future acquisitions.

JAB, the private holding company of Germany's Reimann family, has built a coffee empire over the past five years, seeking to take on market leader Nestle by buying packaged brands like JDE and coffee house chains like Peet's Coffee.

Coty is one of its few remaining investments outside the coffee and hospitality industry.

JAB, which is doing the deal through JAB Cosmetics BV, said if all of the 150 million shares were purchased, the company would own about 60% of Coty.

JAB said it would not proceed with its offer unless Coty's independent directors give it the green light. The offer gives them 10 business days to respond.

Reuters

