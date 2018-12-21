Companies / Retail & Consumer

Ab InBev’s Zimbabwe associate invests in SA sorghum-beer brewer

21 December 2018 - 12:12 Brian Latham
Zimbabwean brewer Delta Corporation is buying Diageo’s South African sorghum beer-brewer, United National Breweries.
Image: THINKSTOCK

Harare — Delta Corporation, part owned by Anheuser-Busch InBev, will buy Diageo’s SA sorghum-beer brewer, United National Breweries.

The purchase, the terms of which were not given, will be Delta’s first acquisition in SA and its second outside Zimbabwe. Delta bought Zambia’s National Breweries, also a brewer of sorghum beer, in January.

Sorghum beer is a lower-cost product than the lagers, or clear beer, that dominate the Southern African market. Delta’s sorghum beer product sells under the brand Chibuku and comes in containers of as much a 1.5l.

Delta spokesperson Patricia Murambinda wasn’t immediately available for comment, her office said when contacted on Friday.

Bloomberg

