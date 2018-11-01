Woolworths pulls David Jones brand from SA stores
The range will be rebranded under the SA retailer’s own Classic Collection
01 November 2018 - 05:10
Woolworths, whose share price has been battered by the disastrous takeover of Australian department store chain David Jones, is pulling the brand in SA.
The range, which was introduced to SA stores in February 2016, would be rebranded under Woolworths’ own Classic Collection range, a company spokesperson said on Wednesday. The high-end fashion and food retailer had been monitoring SA consumers’ sentiment towards the label.
