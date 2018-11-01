Companies / Retail & Consumer

Woolworths pulls David Jones brand from SA stores

The range will be rebranded under the SA retailer’s own Classic Collection

01 November 2018 - 05:10 NICK HEDLEY
Picture: GETTY IMAGES
Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Woolworths, whose share price has been battered by the disastrous takeover of Australian department store chain David Jones, is pulling the brand in SA.

The range, which was introduced to SA stores in February 2016, would be rebranded under Woolworths’ own Classic Collection range, a company spokesperson said on Wednesday. The high-end fashion and food retailer had been monitoring SA consumers’ sentiment towards the label.

Woolworths faces possible further S&P downgrade

The ratings agency has downgraded its rating on Woolworths from AA to one notch below A+
Companies
1 month ago

Shareholders at Famous Brands and Woolworths blind to the dangers

Gourmet Burger Kitchen deal and acquisition of David Jones proved to be poisoned chalices
Companies
1 day ago

WATCH: What David Jones has cost Woolworths

Woolworths CEO Ian Moir talks to Business Day TV about the group's full-year results
Companies
2 months ago

Woolworths looking for new CEO, but Moir staying put for now

Moir says the board believes he is the right guy to fix the problems that have dogged the group’s performance
Companies
2 months ago

Woolworths posts R3.5bn loss on R7bn David Jones impairment

The final dividend was cut by 27.5%, taking the dividend for the year down by 23.6%, to R3.13 per share
Companies
2 months ago

