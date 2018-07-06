Van Huyssteen’s ‘Tekkie Town 2’ plan afoot

The spurned founder of Tekkie Town, Braam van Huyssteen, is making good on his threat to launch a direct competitor to the discount footwear retailer he founded and ultimately sold to Steinhoff in 2016.

Van Huyssteen told Business Day on Thursday he had already agreed to 10 leases in principle with a landlord for locations for the new stores. This comes about a week after he served Steinhoff Africa Retail (Star) with an eviction notice to vacate the national distribution centre in George that Tekkie Town occupies and rents from him by the end of July.

Van Huyssteen said on Thursday he was busy with the ground work for the formal launch of the retail venture, which will happen in the next few months. He has decided on a name, but is keeping mum for now. "It’s going to be fairly similar to the concept of Tekkie Town, but of course this time round I intend to develop it much more quickly. I have assembled my A team, and with many of my established relationships with landlords and suppliers intact, I think we can achieve this," he said.

Van Huyssteen’s relationship with Steinhoff and Star, into which Tekkie Town was later transferred, ended acrimoniously earlier in 2018 as disputes over a bonus scheme and the terms of his employment contract came to the surface. This led to Van Huyssteen resigning with immediate effect in May, and he remains embroiled in litigation with both Steinhoff and Star.

The development will come at a fragile time for the stewardship of Tekkie Town by Star following the mass walkout of employees. It was triggered last week when Tekkie Town CEO Bernard Mostert and chief operating officer Dawie van Niekerk resigned.

By one account, this has left the company operationally challenged, while Star scrambles to replace staff and looks for new premises for its distribution centre. Star said in a Sens statement last week that it had contingency plans to ensure that Tekkie Town operated at full capacity.

Van Huyssteen said the 10 leases he had secured were agreed to with one landlord.

"This particular landlord I struck the agreement with leased me my first store in Nelspruit many years ago and had read what had happened to me over the last few months. The economy is also not in a very strong condition at the moment, so it’s probably a good time to launch because there is a lot of retail space available."

With the advantage of being able to fund the development of the new venture himself, Van Huyssteen believes he can comfortably grow at 40 to 50 stores a year. He also has the option of being able to employ many of the people who resigned in protest over his treatment and followed Mostert and Van Niekerk out the door last week.

"It sounds like we enjoy strong loyalty from our people. But I must state categorically, I did not solicit those people who resigned. What I did do was promise to look after them, and that is why we have the employees’ trust. I see them as my family and my responsibility."

Argon Asset Management said the establishment of "Tekkie Town 2" came as no surprise. But Bjorn Samuels, a retail analyst with the firm, thought Van Huyssteen would have his work cut out for him.

"We think the rate of growth for Tekkie Town 2 will not be as high given increased competition where other major retailers have also focused on branded footwear, such as TFG [Sportscene, Archive and Total Sports] and Truworths [Office], as well as competition from over 300 existing Tekkie Town stores," said Samuels.

Samuels is concerned the litigation involving Van Huyssteen and Star, and the start-up of Tekkie Town 2 may shift management’s focus at Star away from its core operations.

Star declined to comment.

