Emira sells Western Cape portfolio to Spear for R1.1bn
The acquisition provides Spear with a strategic opportunity to meaningfully lift its market share within the province
02 April 2024 - 09:17
Emira Property Fund has agreed to sell 13 predominantly industrial and office properties situated in the Western Cape to Spear Reit for R1.146bn, it said on Tuesday.
The transaction forms part of Emira’s strategy to recycle capital and the net proceeds will initially be used to reduce debt and fund new acquisitions, Emira said in a statement...
