FREE TO READ | Property magazine looks at changing residential market

26 March 2024 - 17:32
The market is expecting an influx of first-time buyers. Picture: Sunday Times/123RF/Anton Samsonov
A recent report by market intelligence and advisory company Mordor Intelligence provides a glimpse into the state of the changing residential property sector in SA.

The company states that with an estimated 15.6 million South Africans aged 20–34, many first-time buyers are expected to enter the market. It adds: “The purchase of freehold homes by South Africans has been steadily decreasing with buyers opting for sectional title and estate homes instead.”

What do the changing trends in SA’s residential sector mean for the sector’s health in general?  In this issue of Property we analyse these trends, and also delve into the growth of the commercial property where warehousing and logistics spaces are leading the growth trends within the sector.

 

Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):

