WATCH: Growthpoint’s interim distribution takes a knock

Business Day TV chats to Growthpoint CEO Norbert Sasse

13 March 2024 - 20:05
The Fountains View student accommodation building in Pretoria. Growthpoint has a 16% stake in the underlying student accommodation Reit. Picture: SUPPLIED
Tough economic conditions, including higher interest rates, weighed on Growthpoint’s performance for the six months to end-December. The group has reported an 8.6% fall in distributable income per share and expects income to decline further in the second half. Business Day TV discusses the numbers with group CEO Norbert Sasse.

