The Fountains View student accommodation building in Pretoria. Growthpoint has a 16% stake in the underlying student accommodation Reit. Picture: SUPPLIED
Tough economic conditions, including higher interest rates, weighed on Growthpoint’s performance for the six months to end-December. The group has reported an 8.6% fall in distributable income per share and expects income to decline further in the second half. Business Day TV discusses the numbers with group CEO Norbert Sasse.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Growthpoint’s interim distribution takes a knock
Business Day TV chats to Growthpoint CEO Norbert Sasse
Tough economic conditions, including higher interest rates, weighed on Growthpoint’s performance for the six months to end-December. The group has reported an 8.6% fall in distributable income per share and expects income to decline further in the second half. Business Day TV discusses the numbers with group CEO Norbert Sasse.
Companies in this Story
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.