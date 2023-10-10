Companies / Property

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Equites reports lower dividend

Business Day TV talks to Equites CEO Andrea Taverna-Turisan

10 October 2023 - 17:41
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Attacq: Waterfall City in Midrand. Picture: Supplied
Attacq: Waterfall City in Midrand. Picture: Supplied

Equites has reported a 20% fall in its half-year distribution, but it says it will meet its full-year distribution guidance of 130c to 140c per share. Business Day TV spoke to the company’s CEO, Andrea Taverna-Turisan, for more detail.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
WATCH: Equites reports lower dividend
Companies / Property
2.
Zambia tipped to make a decision on Mopani this ...
Companies / Mining
3.
‘Affordable luxuries’ help PepsiCo beat its ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
‘We are getting good traction’: FNB goes big on ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Equites reports lower dividend as property ...
Companies / Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.