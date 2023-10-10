Attacq: Waterfall City in Midrand. Picture: Supplied
Equites has reported a 20% fall in its half-year distribution, but it says it will meet its full-year distribution guidance of 130c to 140c per share. Business Day TV spoke to the company’s CEO, Andrea Taverna-Turisan, for more detail.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Equites reports lower dividend
Business Day TV talks to Equites CEO Andrea Taverna-Turisan
Equites has reported a 20% fall in its half-year distribution, but it says it will meet its full-year distribution guidance of 130c to 140c per share. Business Day TV spoke to the company’s CEO, Andrea Taverna-Turisan, for more detail.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Companies in this Story
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.