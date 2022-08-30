The health of China’s economy is also high on the list of investors’ concerns
Dipula Income Property Fund is building a quality portfolio of assets by accelerating the disposal of noncore assets and using cash proceeds to improve existing properties and investments into solar projects.
“Some of these noncore assets now fall outside of our core strategy, and we no longer have growth ideas to extract value,” CEO Izak Petersen said during the pre-close presentation for the period ending August 31...
Dipula dumps noncore assets to improve its portfolio
Dipula sold five properties in Gauteng valued at R69m between March and July, and is looking to increase its retail and industrial exposure
