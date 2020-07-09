Companies / Property Pandemic fallout hits owners of V&A and Sandton City Growthpoint and L2D expect earnings to decline sharply as tenants take rental discounts and deferrals BL PREMIUM

Two of SA’s top property groups, which have exposure to some of SA’s premium assets, have warned of a sharp decline in earnings because of lower rental fees from tenants hit by the lockdown.

Some tenants have asked for discounts, while others have delayed payments, which has left landlords with less cash.