Convenience centres give Attacq a defence against Covid downturn

Neighbourhood and convenience shopping centres helped to soften the crashing fall Attacq took in the second half of its financial year, in which the landlord saw its assets lose R1.7bn, or 8.6%, in value.

The company, which owns the 131,000m² Mall of Africa, the largest shopping mall yet built in a single phase in SA, saw shoppers retreat from its premium mall and regional centres in favour of convenience shopping during the hard lockdown imposed to halt the spread of Covid-19.