Investors impatient as Accelerate delays Fourways Mall reopening

JSE-listed Accelerate Property Fund has missed its own deadline to reopen the redeveloped Fourways Mall, the largest shopping centre in Africa.

The mall, which will more than double in size once completed, was supposed to open at the end of April but Accelerate is now hoping its new sections will trade from the end of August.

However, investors are becoming impatient. Accelerate’s share price is under pressure, having fallen 56% over the past year.

The head of research at Anchor Stockbrokers, Craig Smith, said while the mall could succeed over the long term, delays have created a number of concerns.

“The delay in opening is obviously not ideal as it will result in a potential loss of income, certainly an opportunity cost for the fund and investors. Also, if there are further delays it may pose a leasing risk as I would imagine certain tenants would stipulate in their leases that they have the right to terminate the lease if occupation is not obtained by a certain date,” he said.

But Smith said the mall’s overhaul had been planned after a lot of research and Accelerate was not pinning its success on the Fourways node for nothing.

“Long-term, I think the extended mall will be a success given the density and demographics surrounding the mall; short-term, however, may be a challenge as it is extremely challenging to be leasing space into this market,” he said.

The head of listed property funds at Stanlib, Keillen Ndlovu, said

the fall in Accelerate’s share price had stemmed from numerous sources.

“While there is no development risk or income risk for Accelerate during the development, the market is anxious to see the completion of the long overdue Fourways Mall development. In addition, the completion will help to move on from the equalisation structure the fund uses, which is confusing to most people. This, together with the unfortunate economic timing and perceived huge size of the mall, among other issues, has seen Accelerate’s share price decelerate,” he said.