WATCH: How Equites improved its distribution

10 May 2019 - 09:09 Business Day TV
Equites Property Fund announced an 11.8% growth in full-year distribution per share, as the value of its portfolio surged.

The real estate investment trust’s portfolio grew 47.6% to R12bn during the period, thanks in part to its fledgling UK business, which now accounts for 32.7% of the portfolio.

Equites Property Fund CFO Bram Goossens joined Business Day TV to discuss the company’s full-year results.

