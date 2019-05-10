WATCH: How Equites improved its distribution

Equites Property Fund announced an 11.8% growth in full-year distribution per share, as the value of its portfolio surged.
The real estate investment trust’s portfolio grew 47.6% to R12bn during the period, thanks in part to its fledgling UK business, which now accounts for 32.7% of the portfolio.
Equites Property Fund CFO Bram Goossens joined Business Day TV to discuss the company’s full-year results.
