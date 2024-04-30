Companies / Mining

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Digging into first-quarter gold trends

Business Day TV spoke to chief market strategist for the World Gold Council, John Reade

30 April 2024 - 15:32
by Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/CHONTOCHA
Picture: 123RF/CHONTOCHA

Business Day TV spoke to John Reade, chief market strategist for the World Gold Council, about trends that emerged about gold in the first quarter of 2024, and what those suggest about the outlook for the rest of the year.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Inside Sibanye’s war with illegal miners
Companies / Mining
2.
MTN chair Mcebisi Jonas again impersonated online
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Mpact readies for prolonged services collapse
Companies / Industrials
4.
Neal Froneman’s fall in pay to R55m reflects ...
Companies / Mining
5.
WeBuyCars expects first-half core headline ...
Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.