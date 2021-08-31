Master Drilling upbeat about record order book, even though SA lags
Global sales pipeline more than doubled to $601.6m in the six months to end-June as miners look to cash in on commodities boom
31 August 2021 - 12:12
Global drilling company Master Drilling says it’s encouraged by a record order book as the mining industry scrambles to take advantage of booming commodity prices, even as SA miners still seem reluctant to pursue new projects.
The company, based in Fochville west of Johannesburg, saw its order book rise more than 50% to $232m (R3.37bn) in the six months to end-June, while its sales pipeline more than doubled to $601.6m...
