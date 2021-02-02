Companies / Mining

WATCH: What the mining industry can do to reboot the economy

Minerals Council SA CEO Roger Baxter talks to Business Day TV about how the mining industry is changing in a post-pandemic world

02 February 2021 - 08:11 Business Day TV
Minerals Council SA CEO Roger Baxter. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
The annual Mining Indaba will take place as a virtual event under the theme, “Resilience and regrowth: adopting the new mindset for African mining”.

The agenda covers the challenges and opportunities facing the sector, as well the industry’s role in rebooting the SA economy​.

Business Day TV spoke to Roger Baxter, CEO of Minerals Council SA for more insight.

Or listen to the full audio:

