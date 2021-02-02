News Leader
WATCH: What the mining industry can do to reboot the economy
Minerals Council SA CEO Roger Baxter talks to Business Day TV about how the mining industry is changing in a post-pandemic world
02 February 2021 - 08:11
The annual Mining Indaba will take place as a virtual event under the theme, “Resilience and regrowth: adopting the new mindset for African mining”.
The agenda covers the challenges and opportunities facing the sector, as well the industry’s role in rebooting the SA economy.
Business Day TV spoke to Roger Baxter, CEO of Minerals Council SA for more insight.
Or listen to the full audio:
