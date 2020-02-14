Companies / Mining

WATCH: How Gold Fields plans to fund Salares Norte

Gold Fields CEO Nick Holland talks to Business Day TV about what lies ahead for the company

14 February 2020 - 09:17 Business Day TV
Gold Fields CEO Nick Holland. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Gold Fields has reported a jump in 2019 profit benefiting from increased gold production and a higher gold price.

This led to headline earnings per share (HEPS) almost tripling and the company plans to issue new shares to raise about $269m to help fund its new Salares Norte mining project in Chile.

Gold Fields CEO Nick Holland talks to Business Day TV about the company’s increased production.

