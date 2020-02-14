News Leader
WATCH: How Gold Fields plans to fund Salares Norte
Gold Fields CEO Nick Holland talks to Business Day TV about what lies ahead for the company
Gold Fields has reported a jump in 2019 profit benefiting from increased gold production and a higher gold price.
This led to headline earnings per share (HEPS) almost tripling and the company plans to issue new shares to raise about $269m to help fund its new Salares Norte mining project in Chile.
Gold Fields CEO Nick Holland talks to Business Day TV about the company’s increased production.
Or listen to the full audio: