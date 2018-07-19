Companies / Mining

Kumba warns of earnings drop as export sales suffer due in part to derailments

19 July 2018 - 11:03 Allan Seccombe
Kumba Iron Ore's Kolomela mine. Picture: SUPPLIED
Kumba Iron Ore's Kolomela mine. Picture: SUPPLIED

Kumba Iron Ore has warned of a drop of more than one-third in interim earnings because of reduced export sales due to derailments, a stronger rand and lower iron ore prices compared to a year earlier.

Kumba said its headline earnings for the six months to end-June would fall up to 37% and basic earnings 38% compared to the same period a year earlier, when it reports its financial results on July 24.

Earlier in 2018, Kumba CEO Themba Mkhwanazi spoke of an unprecedented number of derailments on the line linking SA’s largest iron ore producer’s mines in the Northern Cape to the port at Saldanha on the West Coast.

As a result of the derailments and "suboptimal rail performance" during the second quarter of the year, Kumba lowered its full-year sales forecast by between 1-million and 2-million tonnes.

Kumba projected sales of between 42-million and 44-million tonnes for 2018.

The problems on the railway combined with bad weather at Saldanha resulted in stockpiles rising "above optimal levels" to 6.2-million tonnes at the end of June, from 4.3-million tonnes at the end of December.

"Kumba is working closely with Transnet to secure delivery of the contractual capacity and to mitigate further derailments," the company said.

Production for the interim period increased by 3% to 22.43-million tonnes from the Sishen and Kolomela mines.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Sasol to pull plug on synthetic fuels
Companies / Energy
2.
SA’s gold mines in crisis as profitable producers ...
Companies / Mining
3.
David Jones impairment to send Woolworths into ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Angolan hyperinflation shock hits Shoprite
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Steinhoff’s creditors gain second 24-hour ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Platinum stands out as Anglo lowers output targets for several minerals
Companies / Mining

Local steel and aluminium firms yet to feel the pinch of Trump’s tariffs
Companies / Industrials

Workers remain the backbone at Kumba
Companies / Mining

Derailments pummel Kumba Iron Ore’s export sales
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.