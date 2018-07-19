Kumba warns of earnings drop as export sales suffer due in part to derailments

Kumba Iron Ore has warned of a drop of more than one-third in interim earnings because of reduced export sales due to derailments, a stronger rand and lower iron ore prices compared to a year earlier.

Kumba said its headline earnings for the six months to end-June would fall up to 37% and basic earnings 38% compared to the same period a year earlier, when it reports its financial results on July 24.

Earlier in 2018, Kumba CEO Themba Mkhwanazi spoke of an unprecedented number of derailments on the line linking SA’s largest iron ore producer’s mines in the Northern Cape to the port at Saldanha on the West Coast.

As a result of the derailments and "suboptimal rail performance" during the second quarter of the year, Kumba lowered its full-year sales forecast by between 1-million and 2-million tonnes.

Kumba projected sales of between 42-million and 44-million tonnes for 2018.

The problems on the railway combined with bad weather at Saldanha resulted in stockpiles rising "above optimal levels" to 6.2-million tonnes at the end of June, from 4.3-million tonnes at the end of December.

"Kumba is working closely with Transnet to secure delivery of the contractual capacity and to mitigate further derailments," the company said.

Production for the interim period increased by 3% to 22.43-million tonnes from the Sishen and Kolomela mines.