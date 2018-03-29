Pan African looks to turn tide on higher production

To offset the mine’s high-cost production, Pan African has moved into a high-grade area at its Barberton mines on the Swaziland border and will return output to 50,000oz of gold for the second half of its financial year, a 23% increase on the 40,611oz in the first half. By the end of April, Pan African will commission its new mill at the tailings retreatment operation at Barberton and production will be lifted to 21,000oz a year.

The main project in Pan African is the R1.7bn Elikhulu tailings project, which will treat 1-million tonnes of old dumps a month, delivering gold at less than $650/oz. Elikhulu will start production in August and ramp up to steady state output two months later. The project will deliver 55,000oz of gold a year.

A study into incorporating the Evander tailings retreatment project, which together with Elikhulu will deliver 70,000oz of gold a year, into the new project has been finalised.

The Evander project processes 200,000 tonnes a month and for "limited additional capital" this could be fed into the Elikhulu plant, which has higher recovery rates and lower costs. The two projects are slightly less than the 90,000oz-100,000oz the underground mine was intended to deliver.

Another project at Evander, the Egoli project to tap into gold at its 7 Shaft, will be investigated to see if it could stand alone or if it had to be part of the production coming from 8 Shaft.

seccombea@bdfm.co.za