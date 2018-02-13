Pan African offsets bad news with list of growth projects

Pan African Resources showed the financial scars of operational difficulties, leading to a steep drop in profit for the interim period, but the group tried to offset the negative news by outlining a host of projects to add extra low-cost ounces of gold from surface and underground resources.

Post-tax profit for the six months to end-December plunged to R58m from R250m with a fall in gold sales and higher costs at its two mining operations at Evander and Barberton in Mpumalanga.

Revenue dropped to R1.46bn from R1.6bn, with gold output falling 7% to 85,282oz because of industrial and operational problems at Barberton and lower output from the Evander tailings retreatment project offsetting an improved performance from the underground operations at Evander.

The received gold price in rand terms fell more than 2% to R551,506/kg, while the all-in sustaining cost ballooned by 12% to R545,908/kg, with refurbishment expenses at Evander, higher labour and electricity charges and processing costs feeding into the increase.

"In light of the prevailing low rand gold price environment, to ensure the sustainable profitability of the group, we are reviewing our higher-cost mining operations," said CEO Cobus Loots.

Pan African is expected to produce up to 181,000oz of gold for its full financial year.

Pan African, which is listed on the JSE and London’s Alternative Investment Market (AIM), is completing its Elikhulu tailings retreatment project into production in the second half of this year, under its R1.7bn budget.

Two growth projects on the table are restarting the old Royal Sheba mine at Barberton and feeding the tailings retreatment plant with fresh ore, and tapping into the unmined Egoli project at Evander that former owners Harmony Gold let flood and lie dormant.

Royal Sheba could add 30,000oz of gold a year, while the Egoli project, formerly known under the clumsy moniker as the 2010 Pay Channel project, will deliver 13,000oz a year during a four-year development phase and then 65,000oz a year for a decade at an average all-in sustaining cost of R275,000/kg.

The peak funding for the Egoli project will be R572m.

Pan African will spend R105m on a two-year project at its Fairview mine in Barberton to install a new sub-vertical shaft, opening the way to additional production of up to 10,000oz of gold a year by increasing hoisting capacity at the mine.