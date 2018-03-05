Companies / Mining

GOLD

How the firm rand is taking a toll on mines

05 March 2018 - 05:53 Allan Seccombe
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

The possible loss of up to 1,400 jobs at Pan African Resources’s Evander gold mine could just be the start of more to come, with the strength of the rand leaving a swathe of South African gold mines running at losses or thin profit margins.

The Evander mine had all-in sustaining costs, which are the full costs of operating the mine and excludes any expansionary capital, of R673,444/kg by the end of December against an average received price for the six months to the end of 2017 of R551,506/kg.

"The government is going to have a serious issue on its hands if this strong rand continues," said Pan African CEO Cobus Loots, calling for urgent talks with the Department of Mineral Resources, which is under the new leadership of former National Union of Mineworkers general secretary Gwede Mantashe, the ANC chairman.

"We need to discuss this. There must be an awareness of where this strong rand is going to take us," he said.

Pan African had already retrenched 628 employees and 147 contractors during the year at a cost of R40m to reduce costs by R10m a month, but those measures have proved fruitless since the strengthening of the rand with the change in the country’s leadership as Cyril Ramaphosa replaced Jacob Zuma as president.

The gold price is now R510,000/kg.

At that price and based on the results gold mining companies released for the period to end-December, the company in the deepest trouble is Harmony Gold, with six of its South African mines producing gold at all-in sustaining prices well above the prevailing price.

For Sibanye-Stillwater, which would like its gold mines pumping cash to repay net debt of R23bn that nearly matches its depleted capitalisation of R25bn because of a hefty fall in its share price, the fall in the gold price has made its Beatrix operations close to marginal.

DRDGold, which processes old gold dumps, produced gold for an average all-in sustaining cost of R500,000/kg in the six months to end-December.

seccombea@bdfm.co.za

Labour Court rules that regional manager fired ‘for upsetting Guptas’ be reinstated

Judge Lagrange finds 'very clear unlawfulness' in Aubrey Tshivhandekano’s dismissal
National
22 hours ago

Guptas’ big heist: mines stripped, workers without boots, hard hats and milk

Strikes expose how the notorious brothers used their mines as cash cows to strip out money — thereby endangering the lives of their workers
Companies
23 hours ago

Diamond drilling licences that Isabel dos Santos owned now on offer in Angola

The licences for primary deposits were for Mulepe, Camafuca-Camazambo, Sangamina, Chiri and Tchiegi, in the northeast
World
2 days ago

Exxaro’s warning on HEPS leads share price to slip 4%

The dilution caused by Exxaro’s replacement BEE after the lock-in period of its previous deal ended was party to blame
Companies
2 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Guptas’ big heist: mines stripped, workers ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Munro expects big things from Liberty
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Board reshuffle has failed to lessen Steinhoff ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
No more steep tariff hikes for Eskom
Companies / Energy
5.
Standard Bank names new chief for its personal ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Labour Court rules that regional manager fired ‘for upsetting Guptas’ be ...
National / Labour

Guptas’ big heist: mines stripped, workers without boots, hard hats and milk
Companies / Mining

FERIAL HAFFAJEE: Is this how Mantashe got the mining job?
Opinion

Exxaro’s warning on HEPS leads share price to slip 4%
Companies / Mining

Anglo’s dilemma: too much cash
Money & Investing

Rio Tinto’s legal woes over Mozambican misadventure spread to Australia
Companies / Mining

Seriti has an eye on Optimum
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.