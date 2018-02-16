Companies / Mining

COAL MINING

South32 not about to change mind on exit

16 February 2018 - 05:43 Charlotte Mathews
Graham Kerr. Picture: BUSINESS DAY
Graham Kerr. Picture: BUSINESS DAY

New leadership in SA will not change South32’s plans to exit its domestic thermal-coal business because its decision was based on the investment community’s increasing aversion to the commodity rather than the operating environment in SA, says CEO Graham Kerr.

South32’s decision, announced in November, to run its SA energy coal as a separate business ahead of selling it, followed on the heels of Anglo American’s moves to exit its coal mines supplying Eskom. Eskom requires its suppliers to be at least 51% black-owned.

Kerr said the first step would be to make the coal business safe and sustainable and then to devise the best ownership structure for it. This would probably include a strategic black empowerment partner, employees and management and a listing on the JSE.

The group, which was spun out of BHP Billiton three years ago, has thermal coal, manganese and aluminium operations in Southern Africa, as well as mines in Australia, Colombia and Brazil.

Kerr said South32 still liked manganese and aluminium in SA. But over the years it had encountered rising protests from investors about its exposure to thermal coal. South32 also believed the world needed to decarbonise in the long term.

Continuing buoyant prices for manganese, aluminium and energy coal helped to drive revenue up 8% to $3.5bn compared with that of the matching period in 2016. Underlying earnings rose 14% to $544m.

With surplus cash, South32 was able to declare both an ordinary interim dividend and a special dividend for the six months to December, making a total distribution of $0.073 a share. It had also increased the amount it will spend on share buybacks.

In principle, share buybacks boost the value of a company’s shares by reducing dilution. Kerr said South32 had growth opportunities, but none that was ready to execute, so it was preferable to distribute excess cash to shareholders rather than accumulate it on the balance sheet.

Its aluminium smelters in SA and Mozambique are running at close to full capacity and it has increased its targeted production of manganese from SA for the full year to 2.04-million wet metric tonne units as prices have surged on increased demand and a stronger rand.

Kerr said aluminium prices had come off recent highs and were heading towards more sustainable levels, but manganese prices continued to exceed expectations, reflecting China’s steel output growth and shrinking domestic supply.

South32’s share price was 6% down at A$3.50 in Australia after the results were released and were 7% weaker at R32.50 on the JSE by late afternoon.

Despite the dividends, investors were responding to input cost pressures and lower forecast output from Australia’s Cannington mine.

mathewsc@fm.co.za

DRDGold leaps almost 9% after declaring dividend

In Thursday’s results, DRDGold reported headline earnings per share of 14.3c for the six months to end-December
Companies
19 hours ago

South32 shares fall after it announces decline in profit

CEO Graham Kerr says production for most of its operations is tracking on or ahead of schedule, after a challenging start to the 2018 financial year
Companies
20 hours ago

THE LEX COLUMN: Win-win option for mining

SA’s mining industry declined further under Zuma; one of Ramaphosa’s first jobs should be to create a mining charter that passes muster
Opinion
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Lynne Brown helped push Exxaro out of Eskom ...
Companies / Energy
2.
EXCLUSIVE: Exclusive Books CEO ‘to defend his ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Why Steinhoff's share value is up in air
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Funders ‘force’ Christo Wiese to dump Steinhoff ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Investec’s Koseff to succeed Brian Joffe as ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

South32 shares fall after it announces decline in profit
Companies / Mining

South32 to split off for-sale coal assets
Companies / Mining

South32 cranks up manganese production
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.