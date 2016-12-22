Companies / Mining

Northam Platinum CEO puts his money where his mouth is

22 December 2016 - 14:10 PM Charlotte Mathews
Paul Dunne, CEO of Northam Platinum. Picture: SUPPLIED
Paul Dunne, CEO of Northam Platinum. Picture: SUPPLIED

Northam Platinum CEO Paul Dunne delivered a strong vote of confidence in the future of the company by spending nearly R1m on buying 26,050 shares on the open market on Wednesday.

Dunne paid between R37.46 and R37.99 each for the shares. In the last two months Northam’s shares have tracked weaker platinum prices, falling from their last peak of R52.89 in October. Over a 12-month period they are 86% higher.

In the group’s recently released annual report, Dunne said Northam was now moving into a growth phase, funded by its significant cash holdings. It held R3.1bn in cash at the end of its last financial year. Its delivery of increased production was expected to coincide with a rising platinum market, he said.

But in its latest Commodities Comment, investment bank Macquarie has downgraded its forecasts for the platinum price, though it said most negative factors, including the continuing decline in European diesel vehicle demand, was already priced in.

Macquarie forecast platinum could gain some ground against gold in the first half of next year because one-third of its demand is from industrial sources, which should benefit from a more robust global economy. Chinese jewellery purchases, which have been even more of a negative factor than diesel vehicles recently, could also revive. But platinum depended largely on the performance of gold. The gold price would rise when global inflation became a concern.

Macquarie said further platinum price strength would emerge only towards 2020, when emissions legislation would favour more platinum in autocatalysts and supply was likely to be lower.

Macquarie predicts platinum will be at $1,006/oz next year (from $910/oz at present), rising gradually to $1,338/oz by 2020.

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
Former SAA pilot wins R450,000 in damages for ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
2.
Buyers pay top prices for coastal properties
Companies / Property
3.
Eskom, Areva win technical knockout in ...
Companies / Energy
4.
SA’s directors cash in shares
Companies
5.
Bicycle wholesalers Omnico and Cool Heat lose ...
Companies

Related Articles

Two top fund managers take a bullish stance on platinum prices
Markets

Northam to purchase part of Amplats unit
Companies / Mining

Northam to buy part of Amandelbult tenement
Companies / Mining

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.