Adcorp has posted an almost 7% rise in revenue from continuing operations. This marks its first year of annual revenue growth since the 2016 financial year. Business Day TV spoke to CEO John Wentzel for more detail on the company’s performance.
WATCH: Adcorp posts first annual revenue growth since 2016
Business Day TV speaks to Adcorp CEO John Wentzel
