Companies / Management

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Adcorp posts first annual revenue growth since 2016

Business Day TV speaks to Adcorp CEO John Wentzel

29 May 2023 - 20:45
Illustration: 123RF/ISMAGILOV
Illustration: 123RF/ISMAGILOV

Adcorp has posted an almost 7% rise in revenue from continuing operations. This marks its first year of annual revenue growth since the 2016 financial year. Business Day TV spoke to CEO John Wentzel for more detail on the company’s performance.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Steinhoff shareholders reject restructuring
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
PSG Konsult head honchos get bumper pay increases
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Commercial property hit hard by rising interest ...
Companies / Property
4.
Jeanette Marais to be Momentum’s first female CEO
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Standard Bank partners with DP World on trade ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Adcorp’s share price lifts as it pays out special dividend

Companies / Management

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.