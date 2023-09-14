African Rainbow Capital Investments has weathered tough economic conditions. During the annual period the group reported a near 16% increase in its intrinsic net asset value per share as its investee companies performed well. Business Day TV spoke to the company’s co-CEO, Johan van der Merwe, for more detail.
WATCH: ARC Investments boosts portfolio value
Business Day TV speaks to ARC co-CEO Johan van der Merwe
