Companies / Innovation

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: ARC Investments boosts portfolio value

Business Day TV speaks to ARC co-CEO Johan van der Merwe

14 September 2023 - 20:36
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

African Rainbow Capital Investments has weathered tough economic conditions. During the annual period the group reported a near 16% increase in its intrinsic net asset value per share as its investee companies performed well. Business Day TV spoke to the company’s co-CEO, Johan van der Merwe, for more detail.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Steinhoff goes after former executive Stéhan ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Retrenchments at Sibanye could affect nearly ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Nedbank warns demand for quality affordable ...
Companies / Property
4.
SA Corporate lifts interim revenue but profit ...
Companies / Property
5.
Metair to exit Romania and derisk its Middle East ...
Companies / Industrials

Related Articles

ARC Investments sees opportunities despite bleak economy

Companies / Financial Services

Tyme secures two new international investors

Companies / Financial Services

Rain pushing to launch mobile service in second half of 2023

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.