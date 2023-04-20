Companies / Innovation

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: The investment case for Tesla

Business Day TV speaks to James Bennett, a global equity analyst at Anchor

20 April 2023 - 21:11
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Lower car prices weighed on Tesla’s first quarter performance, with the firm posting a 24% decline in profit. Business Day TV unpacked Tesla’s investment case with James Bennett, a global equity analyst at Anchor.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: What is Elon Musk’s strategy for Twitter?

Business Day TV speaks to senior market analyst at Oanda, Craig Erlam
Companies
1 day ago

WATCH: Capitec reports 15% rise in profit

Business Day TV spoke to Kokkie Kooyman, banking analyst at Denker Capital
Companies
2 days ago

WATCH: Has SA run out of time on the doomsday clock?

Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail Reporter, Claire Bisseker
Economy
5 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
PIC board issues warning to CEO Abel Sithole over ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Erik Smuts resigns as Nampak CEO
Companies / Industrials
3.
German court details charges against Markus Jooste
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Former Tongaat CFO fined R6m, barred for 10 years ...
Companies / Land & Agriculture
5.
FSCA provisionally withdraws Salt Asset ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.