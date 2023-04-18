Companies / Financial Services

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Capitec reports 15% rise in profit

Business Day TV spoke to Kokkie Kooyman, banking analyst at Denker Capital

18 April 2023 - 16:24 Business Day TV
Capitec Bank at Southgate Mall in Johannesburg. Picture:Freddy Mavunda/Financial Mail
Capitec Bank at Southgate Mall in Johannesburg. Picture:Freddy Mavunda/Financial Mail

Capitec is seeing the pros and cons of the high interest-rate and high inflation environment. The lender has managed to grow headline earnings per share 15% but the group’s credit impairment charge on gross loans and advances has also nearly doubled.

Business Day TV discussed the performance with Denker Capital banking analyst Kokkie Kooyman.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Old Mutual sets minimum employee salary at R15,000
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Capitec slumps after impairments rise 80%
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Bank Zero targets 100,000 customers with iKhokha ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Aspen executive decries lack of support for ...
Companies / Healthcare
5.
Sasol shareholder questions ‘vague’ just ...
Companies / Energy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.