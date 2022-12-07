The importance of protecting IP in pharmaceutical industry

Inventors, designers, developers and authors can protect their ideas to prevent others from wrongly profiting from their inventions.

A recent Business Day Dialogue, in partnership with the Innovative Pharmaceutical Association of SA (Ipasa), cast a spotlight on why protecting intellectual property (IP) is so important.

IP can be defined as creations of the mind that can be protected by patents, trademarks, copyrights or trade secrets, said McLean Sibanda, MD and board member of Bigen Global. Most biotechnical and pharmaceutical innovations come from universities, and patents ensure the protection of research results and space at the negotiating table.

SA was the first country in the world to grant a patent to an artificial intelligence (AI) invention, causing global controversy as AI is regarded as a “black box”. Such administrative and technical considerations should be weighed carefully to establish whether the three principles of registering a patent, namely novelty, inventiveness, and utility, have been met or not. In the age of the fourth industrial revolution, robust debates are needed on this type of development.

In SA, procurement regulations need to be formulated to support local production and incentivise it, as investment can be lost with restrictive conditions.

Zwelethu Bashman, MD of pharmaceutical company MSD and president of Ipasa, highlighted the importance of innovation in science and medicine. Bashman said patents guarantee an environment of certainty to enable commercialisation, which encourages innovation and development. He said the issue of access could be expedited by aggregating volumes, resulting in better pricing.

Watch the full discussion below: