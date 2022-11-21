Apps to detect cancer, drones to boost crops: CSIR is improving life for all South Africans

That's according to the organisation's CEO, Dr Thulani Dlamini, who says that the multidisciplinary nature of the CSIR has a growing relevance for many sectors including mining, health care, chemicals, agriculture and food, defence and security, manufacturing, built environment, water, environmental sustainability, energy, and smart mobility sectors, together with the digitalisation of the government and public and private institutions.

And further evidence that the organisation is on the right track comes from its recently published 2021/2022 annual report. In it, Dlamini says that despite the challenges of the pandemic years, followed by geopolitical and economic turmoil in 2022, the CSIR put in an overall performance improvement compared with the previous financial year.

Total revenue rose from just under R2.6bn to R2.7bn — despite a reduction in government research grants. This was complemented by more than R235m in revenue from the private sector and just over R200m in international income.

Dlamini says the organisation, which employs more than 2,200 people — 70% of whom constitute the science, engineering and technology base — primarily at its five sites in Pretoria, Johannesburg, Durban, Gqeberha and Stellenbosch, achieved 81% of its strategic objectives. The most successful of these included improving the competitiveness of high-impact industries to support SA’s re-industrialisation by collaboratively developing, localising and implementing technology and driving socioeconomic transformation.

In terms of one of its key objectives, improving the competitiveness of high-impact industries, the CSIR managed to localise 14 technologies during the year (compared with five previously), it achieved 25 technology agreements and supported 99 SMMEs.