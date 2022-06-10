How pixels can help reduce your solar investment risk

To most of us, solar panels all look the same. A glistering dark surface, teeming with energy potential.

Researchers at the Council for Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) see a lot more, right up to the tiniest details. As with all energy sources, harvesting the most from solar technology is about understanding the details. And the smallest details often yield the most important results.

Not all solar panels are equal. Evaluating PV quality goes beyond the electrical and environmental stress testing. The CSIR uses advanced imaging techniques and artificial intelligence (AI) to validate the quality of solar panels.

Lawrence Pratt is the CSIR’s primary solar expert and leads the application of electroluminescence technology for PV quality assurance. Solar panels and pixels aren’t often imagined in the same sequence of thought, but using the latter to evaluate the former can yield huge savings. That's because by reducing the technical risks of installing substandard panels, the financial risk is also reduced.

Fundamental quality standards in the solar industry are robust, though the solar cells made from crystalline wafers found inside most solar panels are quite fragile. Encasing the sensitive solar cells in a robust exterior is crucial to longevity and peak performance over time.

Engineers design PV panels to endure up to heavy mechanical loads, which can induce up to 150mm of deflection over a 2m surface area without breaking. In many cases, even extreme weather conditions and handling errors during transportation won’t crack a solar panel’s glass surface, but it’s below the outer glass surface layer where cell integrity can be compromised.