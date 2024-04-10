Nampak’s exit from Nigeria likely a fillip for stock
10 April 2024 - 05:00
A speedy exit from Nigeria on favourable terms to shareholders is likely to give Nampak’s share price a boost, a top analyst has predicted.
While the company has made strides in its turnaround strategy — with an oversubscribed rights issue and a raft of measures to deal with its debt pile — according to market pundit Anthony Clark of Smalltalkdaily, the sale of its Nigerian assets would ultimately boost confidence in the share...
