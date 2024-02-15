Mixed bag of results for Nampak
Nampak says its divestiture programme, meant to help reduce debt to sustainable levels, is making progress
15 February 2024 - 15:35
Nampak says a combination of waning demand in plastic and paper and high labour costs have resulted in lower-than-expected turnover for the first quarter of the financial year ending September 2024.
On the upside, the JSE-listed packaging producer said Bevcan SA and DivFood had delivered operational and trading performance improvements through margin management, cost reduction and efficiency gains...
