Green shoots seen in construction sector
Afrimat index shows 3% year-on-year real growth in fourth quarter
19 March 2024 - 18:18
SA’s embattled construction sector continued its recovery in the last three months of 2023 to pre-Covid-19 levels.
Still, it may struggle in 2024 if the high interest rates do not ease and the government’s lax approach to fixing, maintaining and expanding infrastructure does not change, according to an index tracking activity in the sector...
