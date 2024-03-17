Construction workers work on the roof of a new building. File photo: WERNER HILLS
Ninety One is eyeing R15bn from institutional investors to help solve SA’s rail, ports and energy crisis via its newly launched infrastructure fund which is also expected to boost economic growth. Business Day TV spoke to Bashier Omar, portfolio manager in the emerging market alternative credit team at Ninety One, for more detail.
WATCH: Ninety One’s infrastructure fund eyes R15bn AuM
Business Day TV talks to Bashier Omar, portfolio manager in the emerging market alternative credit team at Ninety One
