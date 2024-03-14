Cement wars: Econo takes on regulator
14 March 2024 - 18:50
Econo Cement has taken the fight to the national regulator for compulsory specifications and accuses it of having an ulterior motive after the watchdog withdrew a letter of authority for one of its most widely used products.
A dispute between the company and the watchdog erupted in July last year when it conducted tests of Econo’s product — CEM V/A S-V 32.5 N, the most commonly used cement in SA — and found it was not compliant with safety regulations. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.