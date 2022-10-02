×

Mercedes upbeat over EV sales but laments bars such as high import duties

German carmaker forecasts that after 2026 electric vehicles will account for half of their sales in SA

02 October 2022 - 19:44 Denene Erasmus

Over the past 18 months only 458 electric vehicles (EVs) were sold in SA, but Mercedes-Benz is confident this market will soon pick up.

The German luxury vehicle manufacturer has so far only sold 20 such cars in the country, but Mark Raine, co-CEO & executive director of Mercedes-Benz SA, says they believe that post 2026 EVs will account for half of all their vehicles sold in the country...

