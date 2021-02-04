Oxygen supply crunch due to Covid-19 bites industrial users
Some companies are critical of producers a month of supply disruptions
04 February 2021 - 19:00
A month of disrupted bulk industrial oxygen supply has left local companies scrambling to find alternatives, a development that has adversely affected production and spurred input costs.
The oxygen shortage has affected production at its Ngodwana wood pulp mill in Mpumalanga, resulting in a loss of 25,000 tonnes of saleable product, Sappi, the world’s largest maker of biodegradable wood pulp used as an alternative in the textile industry, said this week...
