ARB Holdings share rises after profit forecast

The group warned of writedowns in its year to end-June, but excluding that effect, profit may have risen

13 August 2020 - 13:29 karl gernetzky
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

The share price of electrical wholesaler and lighting distributor ARB Holdings was on track for its best performance in about two weeks on Thursday, after saying may have turned a profit in its 2020 year, if it excluded the effects of Covid-19-related writedowns.

ARB expects its headline earnings per share (heps) in its year to end-June to range between 55.29c and 61.11c, which is between 5% higher and 5% lower than the prior matching period.

Earnings per share, which include the effects of impairments, are expected to fall as much as 40%, or R53m, with the group citing a gloomy economic outlook due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Furthermore, certain property values have also had to be impaired below cost given the revision in fair market values since the Covid-19 lockdown,” the group said.

In afternoon trade on Thursday, ARB's share was up 9.3% to R3.29, putting it on track for its best day so far in August. This gave the group a market capitalisation of R773m.

The update was overall a positive one, said Small Talk Daily's Anthony Clark, and ARB Holdings had been aided in recent years by its diversification away from its traditional cabling business.

That business has been under pressure from a slowdown in domestic infrastructure spending by Eskom and municipalities, said Clark.

ARB's diversification into a lighting business includes the acquisition of a 60% stake in Eurolux in 2011 for R81m, as well as 100% of lighting distributor Radiant in January 2019 for R98.1m.

ARB has not escaped the effects of Covid-19, saying in July it had not been classified as an essential service during SA's lockdown, but had supported other essential services on a “call out” basis. Revenue during April had been minimal, the group said.

Staff members who could not work from home were placed on a “no work no pay furlough”, but were allowed to take up to 10 days of negative leave to soften the financial impact, the group said a the time.

Staff were supported by the Temporary Employer/Employee Relief scheme (Ters) allowances, while all managers and directors who continued to work took a pay reduction of 25% for two months.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

