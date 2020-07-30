Companies / Industrials

Stefanutti swings into R1bn loss amid Eskom woes

30 July 2020 - 07:36 karl gernetzky
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Construction and engineering firm Stefanutti Stocks swung into a R1bn loss amid claims from Eskom it was overpaid for its work at the Kusile power station project.

The group reported a loss of R1.07bn in its year to end-February, from a loss of R111.3m previously.

An Eskom report earlier in 2020 claimed a R1bn overpayment to the Stefanutti Stocks-Basil Read joint venture, something Stefanutti disputes.

The group said the initial funding requirement at Kusile has increased from R400m to about R986m excluding the impact of Covid-19.

“Consequently, in addition to the provision of R263m raised at February 2019 for the potential unrecoverable preliminary and general costs, the group has now raised a further provision of R462m,” said CEO Russell Crawford.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Stefanutti Stocks denies it was overpaid for work at Kusile

Audits show the costs claimed were validly incurred for work at power station, says construction firm
3 weeks ago

Group Five to delist from JSE after 46 years

A former construction darling of the JSE will leave the exchange in June and shut down
2 months ago

Eskom hires senior counsel to probe graft claims against executive

Board takes steps after new fraud allegations by Corruption Watch and trade union
4 months ago

Stefanutti’s funding needs surge almost R600m amid Kusile woes

The construction and engineering group says it is struggling to secure payments from clients
8 months ago

Funding plan fails to stem Stefanutti's slump

Listed construction company is exploring a longer-term funding plan due to sector liquidity problems
8 months ago

