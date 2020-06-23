First Car Rental owner CMH cutting fleet due to Covid-19

Combined Motor Holdings (CMH), whose brands include First Car Rental, is cutting staff in its rental fleet by about a third due to Covid-19, which follows a similar announcement by rival Motus Holdings on Friday.

CMH said in its 2020 annual report on Tuesday it had already reduced its fleet by almost 15% over the past two months, and will be reducing this by 2%-3% per week until an optimum level is reached — a level is still unclear.

The staff complement has also been reduced by 15% and a further 15% to 20% reduction is anticipated over the coming months, CMH said.

The announcement follows that of Motus, the owner of Europcar and Tempest, which said on Friday it was reducing its fleet by 40% and cutting staff between 50% and 60%.

First Car Rental has 484 employees, according to the group's annual report.

CMH said on Tuesday headline earnings per share fell 10.8% to 254.8c in the group’s year to end-February, with the group citing the “sustained difficulties” SA's economy has faced over the past three to four years, including low economic growth and load-shedding.

“I am disappointed with the 11% fall in headline earnings, but, given the circumstances, am satisfied that it is the result of the best efforts of management and staff,” CEO Jebb McIntosh said in the group's report.

In morning trade on Tuesday CMH’s share price was down 0.71% to R11.75, giving it a market capitalisation of R834m. The group's share price has fallen 11.04% so far in 2020.

