Companies / Industrials

Afrimat has high hopes for Demaneng mine

The company says there has been strong growth from its industrial minerals business and in its construction business

18 September 2019 - 08:02 karl gernetzky
The Afrimat quarry in Greenbushes, Port Elizabeth Picture: DARYN WOOD
The Afrimat quarry in Greenbushes, Port Elizabeth Picture: DARYN WOOD

JSE-listed building materials and industrial minerals group Afrimat said on Wednesday its headline earnings could double in the year to end-August, partly due to a healthy contribution from its Demaneng iron ore mine in the Northern Cape.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) are expected to rise by between 80% and 100%, to a range of 168.5c-187.2c, the company said in a trading update.

Afrimat said earlier in the year that rising iron ore prices had turned Demaneng into a “star performer.” It said on Wednesday it had also seen improved results from its construction materials segment.

Afrimat acquired Demaneng, then known as Diro Iron Ore, in 2016 for R400m, which includes rehabilitation costs.

Afrimat has been pursuing a diversification strategy, but opted in July not to acquire Universal Coal, an announcement that sent the company’s share price to a record high of R36.50.

The group’s share closed at R28.89 on Tuesday, having gained 6.75% so far in 2019. The company said on Wednesday it would provide another trading update towards the end of September.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Relief as Afrimat walks away from R2.1bn coal deal

Building materials supplier opts not to acquire Australia-listed Universal Coal
Companies
2 months ago

Universal Coal another step in Afrimat’s successful evolution

Diversification into mining has paid off handsomely and helped the company defy the demolition of the construction sector
Companies
3 months ago

Diversification yields dividends for Afrimat

Bulk commodities business shields the open-pit mining group from poor performance by the construction segment
Companies
3 months ago

