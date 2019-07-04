Companies / Industrials

Afrimat shares reach record high after firm turns down R2.1bn deal

Afrimat said in April that it had made an offer for Australia-listed Universal Coal, which operates in SA and counts Eskom as a client

04 July 2019 - 14:40 Nick Hedley
The Afrimat quarry in Greenbushes, Port Elizabeth Picture: DARYN WOOD
The Afrimat quarry in Greenbushes, Port Elizabeth Picture: DARYN WOOD

Shares in Afrimat have risen to a record high as investors breathed a sigh of relief following the building materials supplier’s decision not to pursue the R2.1bn takeover of Universal Coal.

Investors have grown wary of large deals, particularly as the likes of Woolworths and Famous Brands struggle to turn around the now-flagging offshore companies they bought several years ago.

After gaining 5.7% on Wednesday following the announcement, Afrimat’s shares surged as much as 8.8% on Thursday to a record high of R36.50. 

The stock gave up some of those gains in afternoon trade, with the last transaction going through at R34.71, a 3.5% increase for the day. That gives Afrimat a market capitalisation of R5bn, or nearly 60% of PPC’s current valuation of R8.4bn.

Afrimat said in April it had made an offer for Australia-listed Universal Coal, which operates in SA and counts Eskom as a client. It offered a maximum price of A$0.40 a share. 

Universal Coal, which has been courted by other suitors in the past, operates thermal coal mines including Kangala and the New Clydesdale Colliery, both in Mpumalanga.

Afrimat CEO Andries van Heerden said on Wednesday that the deal was abandoned because it would have been “significantly more expensive” if the company wanted full operational control.

Van Heerden said the due diligence process revealed that the transaction would become far more expensive than initially anticipated if Afrimat were to require full operational control.

“The return on this investment, although still good, was not as good as other opportunities available to Afrimat,” he said.

Independent analyst Anthony Clark said on Wednesday that with the deal off the table, there was no need for a rights issue by Afrimat, and this removed uncertainty.

With Siseko Njobeni

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za

Trade of the Month: Hulamin vs Afrimat

Afrimat has accumulated assets without straining the balance sheet
Companies
2 days ago

Afrimat shares reach record high after firm turns down R2.1bn deal

Afrimat said in April that it had made an offer for Australia-listed Universal Coal, which operates in SA and counts Eskom as a client
Companies
53 minutes ago

WATCH: Stock picks — Afrimat and BAT

Deryck Janse van Rensburg from Anchor Securities chose Afrimat and Gerbrand Smit from NeFG Fund Management talk to Business Day TV
Markets
1 day ago

Universal Coal price tag deters Afrimat

Construction materials supplier walks away from deal over extra cost to acquire full operational control
Companies
19 hours ago

Afrimat walks away from coal deal

With the funding burden removed, shareholders can now enjoy what should be a bumper trading period for Afrimat’s iron ore mining operations
Companies
1 day ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Relief as Afrimat walks away from R2.1bn coal deal

Companies / Industrials

Afrimat walks away from coal deal

Companies

Universal Coal price tag deters Afrimat

Companies / Industrials

WATCH: The little kernel of good news for construction companies

Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.