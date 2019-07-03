Afrimat walks away from coal deal

Brent rises after producers’ decision to extend output cuts fails to counter anxiety about the slowing global economy
While we live in a society marked by very high levels of inequality and very low wages, we must be careful about how we deal with these problems
Justice minister Ronald Lamola says the ministry has made the necessary funds available for an investigative directorate to start functioning
EFF leader Julius Malema says his party will no longer co-operate with either the ANC or the DA in municipalities
With the funding burden removed, shareholders can now enjoy what should be a bumper trading period for Afrimat’s iron ore mining operations
The SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry has released the figure, but will release a full report explaining why business confidence has inched up on Friday
Some parts have received up to 1,000mm of rain since Friday, about as much as usually falls in the whole month of July
Crotty's absence a big setback for Mo'unga in Super Rugby final
Full of surprises, this pictureseque region of the Cape Winelands is not only renowned for good food and wine but is also great for activities as horse-riding, writes David Gorin
