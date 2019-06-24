WATCH: The little kernel of good news for construction companies

Afrimat’s construction index for the first quarter reflects the same disappointing trend evident in overall economic activity, but there may be some positive developments on the way.

Economist Roelof Botha, who compiles the index on behalf of Afrimat, says the data shows an improvement in the index on a year-on-year basis, which was better than the zero real growth recorded for the economy as a whole since the first quarter of 2018.

Business Day TV caught up with Botha to get to grips with the index.