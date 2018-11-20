Renault names interim leader, but declines to dismiss Carlos Ghosn

Paris — Renault named Thierry Bollore as the carmaker’s interim CEO after Carlos Ghosn’s arrest in Japan over allegations of financial impropriety, while declining to dismiss the French company’s long-time chief.

Bollore, effectively Ghosn’s heir apparent since he was elevated to COO in February, was named interim deputy CEO, with the same powers as Ghosn, Renault said in a statement late on Tuesday after a board meeting. Philippe Lagayette will remain the lead independent director.

Bollore, 55, a soft-spoken French national from Brittany, joined Renault in 2012 from car-parts supplier Faurecia, where he rose through the ranks to become vice-president with responsibilities for global industry, quality and packaging. He started his career at tyremaker Michelin, working there for a number of years at the same time as Ghosn, who has called him a “good candidate” to become Renault CEO.

Ghosn stands accused of under-reporting income of about $44m and misusing company funds at Nissan Motor, where he was also chairman. The developments cast doubt over the future of the long-standing Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, held together by his towering presence.