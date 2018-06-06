Companies / Industrials

Black-owned Kevali Chemicals launched in Maluti-A-Phofung SEZ

06 June 2018 - 16:58 Mark Allix
Shakeel Meer is the IDC’s Divisional Executive for the Chemicals & Textiles Industries. Picture: SUPPLIED
Shakeel Meer is the IDC’s Divisional Executive for the Chemicals & Textiles Industries. Picture: SUPPLIED

The Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), in collaboration with the Department of Trade and Industry, has launched Kevali Chemicals in the Maluti-A-Phofung special economic zone (SEZ).

Kevali is SA’s first black manufacturer in the chemicals sector to make a range of water-treatment chemicals, cleaning and disinfecting solutions, as well as adhesives.

As part of the department’s black industrialists programme the IDC invested millions of rand into the company, creating 57 direct and 12 indirect jobs.

Employees also get a stake in the business through equity in a workers’ trust.

"Because we understand the critical importance of black industrialists’ participation in the chemicals sector, funding projects such as Kevali is important to the IDC," Shakeel Meer, the IDC’s divisional executive for the chemicals and textiles industries, said on Wednesday.

"Kevali is playing a critical intermediate role in the chemicals value chain. Its products are a key input to the food and beverage industry, with businesses like this helping to reduce … ultimate costs to the consumer," Meer said.

Launched in mid-2017, the 1,038ha Maluti-A-Phofung SEZ, which lies just off the main highway between Durban and Johannesburg near Harrismith, provides "qualified investors" with a 15% corporate tax rate instead of the normal 28%, a building allowance, the 12I tax allowance incentive to develop greenfields operations and a customs-controlled area.

It is one of numerous apartheid-era industrial parks adjacent to former "Bantustans". The government has allocated more than R289m to revive these areas.

Kevali, which was founded by five industry professionals, "saw a gap in the market", Funeka Khumalo, the group’s executive director said on Wednesday.

In the last financial year, the IDC had approved more than R2bn in funding in the chemicals value chain, of which more than R1bn went to black industrialists.

Meanwhile, this week, Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies also opened the R1bn Yekani information and communication technology electronics manufacturing facility, in the East London SEZ.

Yekani is 100% black-owned and makes television decoders, TEAC television sets, set-top boxes and tablet computers. It will employ 1,000 more people as a result of its expansion in the SEZ.

The company is a beneficiary of a R50m grant through the government’s black industrialists programme and R350m from the SEZ fund. Production at the factory will replace the importation of some electronic equipment.

"What we are witnessing today is a company that is getting into this space [electronics], which is very important as we prepare ourselves for the fourth industrial revolution," Davies said on Tuesday, referring to data and digitally driven technologies.

"We believe that this new home will allow us to showcase our capability, flexibility, expertise and quality as well as contribution to the development of the manufacturing industry, not only in the country but also on the African continent," Yekani CEO Siphiwe Cele said.

The black industrialists scheme announced in 2016 has aimed to support 100 black industrialists by the end of the 2018-19 financial year. But by the end of March, this target had already been exceeded.

Submissions are now open to acquire a majority shareholding in Synexa Life Sciences

SPONSORED | Clinical research companies are invited to apply to acquire a majority shareholding in a specialist biomarker services provider
National
1 day ago

Rescue practitioners resign from Shiva as IDC digs in

The Industrial Development Corporation is owed R287.5m by the gold and uranium mine
Companies
5 days ago

Trade department starts SEZ marketing drive in China

The road show is intended to give the government and implementers of the SEZ programme an opportunity to present value propositions to potential ...
National
14 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Mzwanele Manyi ‘quietly confident’ rebranded ANN7 ...
Companies
2.
Hawks raid MTN over $4.2bn Turkcell lawsuit
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
SAA offering pilots and cabin crew to other ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
4.
Leading SA firms hit by Deutsche Bank's global ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Woolworths steps up action on plastic
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.