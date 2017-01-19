BUSINESS DAY TV: Should Ford fix the Kuga — or replace it entirely

BUSINESS DAY TV: More than 3,000 Ford Kugas have been brought into dealerships around SA following the company’s decision to recall the model on Monday under pressure from the National Consumer Commission and rising public opprobrium to take action. Joining us in the News Leader studio to discuss the events of the past couple of days is Ford Sub-Saharan Africa CEO Jeff Nemeth.

So this has been branded a PR disaster of note, why so slow to react to this, which has seemingly managed to spin wildly out of control?

Jeff Nemeth: The important thing is that we get the customers that are in their Kugas into the dealerships so that we can replace the parts that are necessary to be replaced, and make sure that the customers are safe and just ensure that their Kugas are safe. So we’re really pleased that we’ve been able to get 3,000 of them so quickly. The way recalls usually work ... we send out letters and e-mails and actually this will probably set a new precedent for how quickly ... which is fantastic, that’s exactly what we were trying to do. So that’s been good.

We started in December. We really didn’t see an escalation in the number of cases until it got warm at the end of last year, and so that’s really when we started getting a lot of data, and what’s important to recognise is that the car’s designed by a team of engineers and they have to redesign it once they have data and they understand what’s going on, and so that’s why it takes a little bit of time. So we were getting them information as quickly as we could and what really helped was when we did the maintenance check in December and started getting a lot of cars back that hadn’t burned and then our engineers could see that information.

BDTV: But Jeff, that’s information that would probably have been very helpful to Ford Kuga owners before now and as Alicia said, it’s kind of become a PR disaster for you and it spun out of control, so why didn’t Ford take more public steps earlier on to address this? And you also talk about the speed of the recall, well it’s only because people are so freaked out by owning Kugas that might burst into flames, that they’ve been so quick to take advantage of that recall.

JN: No, and like I said, we’re really pleased that they’ve been as quick as they have been and when we started this action, this customer, this maintenance action in December, is we started it ... we started seeing this trend in November, December and we thought we really needed to do something, and so that’s why we instituted it in December. We wanted to make sure we got the cars in prior to the holidays. These are family cars and people put their families in the car and we certainly wouldn’t want them to drive a car that we hadn’t checked before. And that’s why we went out before Christmas and said please bring your cars in and allow our dealers to make sure that your cooling system’s integrity is intact.

BDTV: There are a lot of questions about the testing processes, naturally. To what extent has this triggered a shift now in how tests are done before a vehicle is even launched?

JN: Every time something like this happens, we learn. Right now we’re a learning organisation and one of the things that probably, when the vehicle was designed maybe wasn’t tested sufficiently was the South African conditions, because we really only see this in SA, even though this car is sold in other parts of the world as well. And so we’re still evaluating what it is about SA that’s causing this. We have identified the root cause of the problem — it’s overheating. We haven’t yet identified why it’s overheating in SA, but we know how to fix the overheating which then will avoid the engine fires.

BDTV: Two questions: are you confident that the repairs are actually going to fix the defects; secondly, why not just replace the vehicles? Why fix them, because a lot of people are saying it would have shown better faith with your consumers to replace the vehicles rather than to fix them?

JN: Right we’re ... your first question. Our engineering team, one of the reasons we’re doing this in two steps. The first step is, like I said, we know the cause is overheating and we can see that the coolant bottle and some of the hoses are deteriorating more rapidly than we expected them to, and that’s what we’re replacing during this first step. Okay, the second step we’ll be doing more design changes but we have to test those and we don’t want ... it would be bad if we brought customers in, told them their cars were fixed and we hadn’t gone through sufficient testing to validate that their car’s been fixed. That’s one of the things that we need to do to rebuild our customer’s confidence in our brand, and we want to make sure that we do this right.

And so that’s why we’re going to have to inconvenience our customers twice. Once to bring them in now and then again once we have the final fix. And so there’s going to be obviously our normal rigorous testing that will be done on the fix. In fact, that’s going on right now and the engineers just want to validate that we’re doing it properly.

BDTV: To the second question, why not just replace the vehicles?

JN: We’re looking at what we need to do going forward to rebuild our customers’ confidence and so right now the first thing we need to do is get these things fixed, ensure that they’re safe and make sure that customers can feel confident driving them, and that they’re not going to start on fire. And then we’re working on what’s the best way to satisfy our customers going forward. And right now, obviously, we’ve got all hands on deck to get these things off the road and get them fixed.

BDTV: Jeff how has this affected your relationship with dealers and especially independent dealers who might now think, I don’t actually know if I want to stock a Ford anymore?

JN: We have met with our dealer council today. We’re trying to work our way through all of our stakeholders and obviously our dealers are our frontline with our customers and they’re the ones that have the relationship with the Ford customers. So we had our dealer council in today, we talked to them, we asked them what do you think, what could we do more of, what are we doing wrong, or what suggestions do you have, because they’re the ones that are talking to the customers directly. So we had a very productive meeting, we met with them for a couple of hours. My boss actually was in from Dubai and was in that meeting as well, so we’re interacting with our dealers all through this and we’re trying to work with them to make sure that together we can satisfy our customers.

BDTV: Good luck on the road ahead...