Key trends affecting medical schemes

Medshield is a not-for-profit entity, constituted for our members and the only source of income is its members’ contributions. Every year the scheme budgets for a break even financial position, and increases members contributions to achieve this goal.

In budgeting for 2021, a number of prudent financial assumptions had to be made, including the anticipated health care claims and the impact of the demand and delay in 2020 surgeries, as well as the increase in tariffs for hospitals and health care providers, and other expenses and net this off against the scheme's current financial position and solvency levels.

At the end of 2019, Medshield’s solvency ratio was at 40% (well above the statutory 25%) and with reserves of R1.9bn, which ensured that our members were financially protected through the pandemic and the foreseeable future. Medshield’s strong claims paying capability was confirmed by the Global Credit Ratings Agency, which rated the scheme at AA-, for the 14th consecutive year. This reaffirms that Medshield could offer lower contribution increases across all benefit options, while providing the assurance that Medshield is financially stable and generating value for members contributions.

In simple terms, for every R100 that the scheme receives from members' gross contributions, R86 goes to paying members' health care claims and R7.90 is used to fund administrative costs for a staff complement of 275 people at Medshield who answer the calls to perform the administration, pay claims and ensure members receive quality customer service. The remaining rands cover managed care fees, broker fees and member’s personal savings accounts. Of the R86, about 42% goes to hospital fees, with the remaining amount covering health care professional fees and medication.

In 2019, we covered more than 91% of members’ hospital claims across all our plans. Yes, we do have gaps, in part because some members chose to visit non-network hospitals or to have procedures that require co-payments. But overall, we ensure that our members are covered when they need health care.

In the light of the impact of Covid-19, Medshield is standing by its members and supporting them through these challenges by having announced an affordable 5.9% weighted contribution increase, with an approximate 6% increase in selected member benefits across all benefit options.

In 2020, we expect to generate a surplus in excess of R300m and true to our beliefs and commitment to our members, we’ve chosen to pass the surplus back to our members through low increases for 2021, ranging from an affordable R84 increase on our entry-level plans and up to R350 increase on our top-end plans. These are the lowest contribution increases in the past 10 years of Medshield’s history.

As we are strong advocates in primary health care as a means for care-co-ordination and good quality clinical outcomes, we have provided an additional two family practitioner consultations across all our Medshield plans when members' benefits are depleted.