Sygnia declares interim dividend even as profit slips

The Cape Town-headquartered fund manager declared an interim dividend per share of 87c for the six months to end-March 2023

05 June 2023 - 16:50 Garth Theunissen

Sygnia, the asset manager cofounded by Magda Wierzycka, declared an interim dividend even as its half-year profit dropped.

The Cape Town-headquartered fund manager declared an interim dividend per share of 87c for the six months to end-March, according to its half-year results published on Monday. That was 8.8% higher than the 80c a share declared in the previous interim period and came despite a 0.5% drop in after-tax profit, which slipped to R138.4m compared with R139.1m the previous interim period...

