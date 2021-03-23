Old Mutual plots expansion in East and West Africa
The financial services group plans to keep its SA business ‘fortress strong’ while growing market share
23 March 2021 - 08:48
UPDATED 23 March 2021 - 19:17
Old Mutual plans to expand its presence in East and West Africa as well as Botswana while keeping its SA operations “fortress strong” as it tries to shake off the effects of Covid-19.
The financial services group will continue to invest in its core businesses, which are centred on providing financial advice, insurance and investment products, while deepening its capabilities in transactional and lending solutions, Old Mutual CEO Iain Williamson said. ..
