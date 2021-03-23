Companies / Financial Services Old Mutual plots expansion in East and West Africa The financial services group plans to keep its SA business ‘fortress strong’ while growing market share BL PREMIUM

Old Mutual plans to expand its presence in East and West Africa as well as Botswana while keeping its SA operations “fortress strong” as it tries to shake off the effects of Covid-19.

The financial services group will continue to invest in its core businesses, which are centred on providing financial advice, insurance and investment products, while deepening its capabilities in transactional and lending solutions, Old Mutual CEO Iain Williamson said. ..